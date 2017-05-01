Voters to decide on higher homestead exemption

Florida Voters will be able to vote themselves a higher homestead exemption. By a vote 0f 28-9, the Senate approved a resolution for the 2018 ballot raising the homestead exemption from 50 to 75 thousand dollars. Critics argued local governments would have to cut services if the increase is approved, but supporters say the owner of a 150,000 dollar house would save about five hundred dollars a year.

“Five hundred dollars to fix their boat, or go fishing with, or take a family vacation with. what’s wrong with our constituents having an opportunity for a middle class tax cut? “ asked Senator Wilton Simpson.

The measure will appear on the 2018 ballot. 60 percent of those voting would have to say yes for the tax break to take effect in 2019.