Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Horace
    "The envious man grows lean at the success of his neighbor."
  • Gustave Flaubert
    "Read in order to live."
  • Immanuel Kant
    "To be is to do."
  • Jean Paul
    "For sleep, riches and health to be truly enjoyed, they must be interrupted."

Condominium Reform Bill Headed to Governor

May 2nd, 2017 by Jake Stofan
A sweeping condominium reform bill is now on its way to the Governor.
The legislation was filed after decades of reports of fraudulent activity and conflicts of interest committed by condominium owners and their associations.
“Most of these association unfortunately that were not addressing the needs of their residents were acting almost as totalitarian regimes, almost small dictatorships,” said State Senator Rene Garcia.
The legislation closes legal loopholes to hold condominium owners accountable for upholding ethical standards .

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com