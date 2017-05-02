Condominium Reform Bill Headed to Governor

A sweeping condominium reform bill is now on its way to the Governor.

The legislation was filed after decades of reports of fraudulent activity and conflicts of interest committed by condominium owners and their associations.

“Most of these association unfortunately that were not addressing the needs of their residents were acting almost as totalitarian regimes, almost small dictatorships,” said State Senator Rene Garcia.

The legislation closes legal loopholes to hold condominium owners accountable for upholding ethical standards .