Homebuilders pushing building code changes

Homebuilders are pushing and the senate has approved legislation at the State Capitol that would severely weaken the state’s building codes. Insurance interests and disaster managers are calling foul, saying the change would open the door for more damage from a hurricane. Leslie Chapman- Henderson from the Alliance or Safe homes says it will also cost you more money.

“This is going to cost people safety, but more importantly is going to immediately start driving insurance rates and removing discounts for things like flood insurance over time that are going to be very difficult to get back” says Chapman-Henderson.

The House is expected to take up and pass the legislation before they quit tonight. Chapman Henderson says she is already writing the Governor, seeking a veto.”