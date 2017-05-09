Welcome to

Jay fant running for Attorney General

May 9th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Running a grassroots campaign with a platform of supporting the first and second amendments is how state Representative Jay Fant of Jacksonville hopes to be elected Attorney General in 2018. Fant announced he is running to succeed term limits Pam Bondi in the statewide post this morning. Like Bondi, who sued to stop the affordable Care Act aka Obamacare,  Fant says he will fight the federal government when it encroaches on states rights.

“Sometimes good ideas don’t work out, and that was one of the, and when I ran for office, I was criticized for running on what was a federal issue but it is a state issue. we are the states, and we have sovereignty, and as the Attorney General I will defend our states rights every step of the way” Fant told reporters.

Asked how much the campaign would need to win, Fant says he’s still working on that part of the puzzle. Fant has bucked GOP leadership in the House over corporate incentives.

