Calls for Special Session on Medical Marijuana increasing

Pressure is building for the Governor or legislative leaders to call a special session of the legislature to finish implementing the voter approved medical marijuana legislation. If they don’t, as Mike Vasilinda tells us, the job will fall to bureaucrats at the Department of Health.

In a video posted on Twitter, John Morgan, the man who bankrolled the medical marijuana referendum wants lawmakers to finish implementing medical marijuana.

“Florida knew what they wanted. They know why they wanted it. so I am calling on Governor Scott to call a special session” says Morgan in the video.

Lawmakers got stuck over how many dispensaries would be allowed. John Morgan calls anti capitalistic.

“There’s no caps on gas stations. Free market enterprise allows competition.”

Appearing on the Preston Scott talk radio show, House Speaker Richard Corcoran believes the voters need to be respected.

“You know, when 71% of the voters say that we want legalized medical marijuana,

and the fact we couldn’t get it done, and to just leave it to bureaucrats over at the Dept.

of Health would be a gross injustice.I do believe and support the notion we should come back” said the House Speaker.

Thursday, Senate President Joe Negron sent this memo to fellow Senators asking for their input. On Monday he made is position clear.

“I think the legislature has a responsibility to be involved in that implementation, so I think that’s an option we will look at” Negron told reporters after the session ended.

Special sessions can be called by the Governor, or the call be called jointly by Senate President and House Speaker.

In the video, Morgan says its time to put people before profits.

“And let’s go out and do this for the people of Florida.”

John Morgan is a trial lawyer who is considering a race for Governor. Special sessions cost anywhere from 50 to 75 thousand dollars a day according to figures released by the House this week.