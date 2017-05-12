Supporters of Whiskey and Wheaties Urging Governor to Sign into Law

Governor Rick Scott has less than two weeks to decide whether to sign or veto a bill that would allow grocery stores to carry liquor on their shelves.

Opponents and supporters of the bill are reaching out to the Governor to encourage him to veto or sign the bill.

Supporters of the bill say opponents have widely exaggerated claims the bill would hurt small business and increase access to the youth.

“Look at the state of California as an example. The largest state in the country. Target and Walmart combined have less than 4% of the liquor licenses in California. Small independent businesses do great in California and they’ll do great in Florida,” said Jason Unger an attorney at GrayRobinson.

According to the Governors office they have received more than 2,700 inquiries encouraging a veto and nearly 400 inquiries in support. Lobbyists on both sides say the numbers on both sides actually total in the thousands.