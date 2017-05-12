Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Rebecca West
    "It is the soul's duty to be loyal to its own desires. It must abandon itself to its master passion."
  • Edmund Hillary
    "It is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves."
  • Maya Angelou
    "All great achievements require time."
  • Theodore Roosevelt
    "Big jobs usually go to the men who prove their ability to outgrow small ones."

Supporters of Whiskey and Wheaties Urging Governor to Sign into Law

May 12th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
Governor Rick Scott has less than two weeks to decide whether to sign or veto a bill that would allow grocery stores to carry liquor on their shelves.
Opponents and supporters of the bill are reaching out to the Governor to encourage him to veto or sign the bill.
Supporters of the bill say opponents have widely exaggerated claims the bill would hurt small business and increase access to the youth.
“Look at the state of California as an example. The largest state in the country. Target and Walmart combined have less than 4% of the liquor licenses in California. Small independent businesses do great in California and they’ll do great in Florida,” said Jason Unger an attorney at GrayRobinson.
According to the Governors office they have received more than 2,700 inquiries encouraging a veto and nearly 400 inquiries in support. Lobbyists on both sides say the numbers on both sides actually total in the thousands.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com