Marijuana Advocates Say to Expect More Legal Confusion Among Dispensaries if Lawmakers Don’t Pass Legislation

The State Department of Health sent this cease and desist order to the owners of the North Florida based Trulieve, one of seven licenses marijuana growers in the state.

The letter demanded they stop selling their “Entourage” product which contains smokable marijuana in a mesh container.

The leaf product was being sold for use in vaporizers, which are legal under current law.

But because the leaf could be easily removed from the mesh and smoked, the Department considered it illegal.

The Medical Marijuana Business Association said if legislators had passed guidelines this session there would be less confusion for growers and the public.

“This should only substantiate the need for clarity and the need for substantial regulatory framework,” said Taylor Biehl with the association.

Legislation to implement the voter approved constitutional amendment fell apart when lawmakers disagreed on capping the number of retail marijuana dispensaries.

Representative Kionne McGhee said it’s the Legislature’s responsibility to do something.

“We need to listen to the people. 71% of the folks have basically gone out and said they want this medical marijuana issue to be dealt with this year and I expect our legislature to do the same,” said Representative McGhee.

The House Speaker said he favors coming back.

The Senate President has sent mixed messages.

If lawmakers don’t come back the association said there’s a good possibility grey areas in the current law would result in even more cases like Trulieve improperly dispensing the drug.

“We will be left with questions unanswered and potentially more wrongful practices in distribution,” said Biehl.

When it comes to calling a special session, Governor Rick Scott said he’s considering his options.

If lawmakers don’t return, the Department of Health will have to present their regulations by July 3rd .