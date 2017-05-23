NRA Confident in Department of Agriculture’s Ability to Recover from Hack

The Department of Agriculture says it fights hundreds of cyber attacks each day, but they say had never experienced a hit like the one that obtained the information of thousands of residents.

The Department announced the attack on its website.

It says 16 thousand had names but no other identifying information stolen off the Concealed Carry License Data Base.

“This was an unprecedented attack. It came just a couple of days before the global hack that occurred,” said Commissioner of Agriculture, Adam Putnam.

But another 400 plus who renewed their licenses with a credit card online had their social security numbers compromised.

“They had used their social security number in ecommerce business transactions within the department. Not gun related,” said Putnam.

Marion Hammer with the National Rifle Association fought to take the concealed carry names out of the public record nearly two decades ago.

She has confidence the Department of Agriculture will do what is necessary too protect permit holders privacy.

“Hackers are getting more sophisticated, but we’re also getting more sophisticated in how to stop it,” said Hammer.

The more than 400 people who had their social security numbers stolen in the breach are being offered protection through life lock.

A review of the department’s cyber security measures has been ordered in light of the attack.

“I’m sure there’s a renewed effort. To be sure that a hack of that main database cannot occur,” said Hammer.

The Department of Law Enforcement believes the attack came from over-seas.