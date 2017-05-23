Pam Bondi Reacts to Supreme Court Rejecting Appeal in Case of Florida Death Rulings

Attorney General Pam Bondi had asked the US Supreme Court to look over Florida’s highest court decision requiring unanimous jury recommendations in death cases.

On Monday , it refused.

Tuesday morning she said the state ruling only requiring unanimous jury recommendations after a 2002 case was fair.

“I don’t believe that any of the people who had been executed who did not receive a unanimous death recommendation that i’m aware of, look at the serial killers. I don’t think Ted Bundy was a unanimous death rec. And Clearly, he should have been executed,” said Bondi, “So clearly, I don’t have a problem with that. But going forward, we will respect the courts and the change in the law. That’s our system. Our laws evolve and change as we progress.”

Approximately two hundred convicted killers on death row sentenced after 2002 will get new sentencing hearing.