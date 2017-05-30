Protesters Around the State Call for Rubio to Reject Congress ACA Replacement Bill

Hundreds of Floridians across the state gathered outside of Rubio’s seven state offices today, to share why they believe he shouldn’t support the House bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

They note Florida is the state with the most people to benefit from the ACA. Losing it, they say would cause millions to lose insurance and would reduce access to services for mental health and Planned Parenthood.

“It’s all in the same vain of making sure people have access to quality healthcare and making sure Senator Rubio knows that all of these groups have come together to show their opposition and we want him to do the right thing,” said Jordan Anderson with For Our Future.

Senator Marco Rubio has not yet taken a stance on the Congressional attempt to repeal the ACA.