Marijuana Now on Special Session Agenda

June 7th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

While lawmakers remain divided at the State Capitol over how to pay for increases in public school funding, they have agreed to take up legislation implementing medical marijuana. Governor Rick Scott was asked to add marijuana to the agenda and he did so quickly. Co Sponsor Katie Edwards says the issue over how many dispensaries will work out to a patients benefit.

“And I think it is a fool hardy argument to argue over caps  because as we are seeing, we’re changing patient preferences. they want home deliver. They want delivery at their physicians office. So making sure we can remove those obstacles, get it to patients as quickly as we can. Safely as well. that’s out  function” says Edwards.

Lawmakers have spent the last month working out the details of the compromise on marijuana. No county in Florida saw less than a 55 percent approval rating, while most counties saw well over a 60 percent approval level for medical marijuana. re-litigate

