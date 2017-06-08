Welcome to

Senate Overrides 19 Budget Vetoes

June 8th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

The Florida Senate has voted to override the Governor’s veto of 19 higher education projects totaling just over 75 million. House Speaker Richard Corcoran reiterated today that the House will not consider the overrides.

“It’s allegiance to a principle. Do we believe in less government, less spending? Yes. If you believe in less government, less spending, then you don’t override more spending and more pork” Corcoran told reporters.

No GOP governor in Florida has had a budget veto over-ridden by a Republican led legislature.

