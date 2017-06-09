Medical Marijuana Implementation Passes

Legislators passed an implementing bill for medical marijuana today.

The deal includes 10 new growers licenses to be granted by October of this year.

Each grower can have up to 25 dispensaries.

The bill allows for more growers and dispensaries as the patient base grows.

The bill allows for edibles and vaporizing as methods of taking the drug.

The final deal did not include smoking.

“Medicine should make you better. Smoking is inherently an unhealthy act based on the evidence that we know today and so I’m comfortable that that is not a mode of delivery for medical marijuana,” said bill sponsor Senator Rob Bradley.

Governor Rick Scott says he plans to approve the legislation.

Lawsuits may still be on the horizon against the state because of the failure to include smoking.