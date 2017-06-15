Leon County Ranked Highest Crime Rate in Florida for Third Straight Year

Crime is at a 46 year low in Florida.

But the State Capitol remains the most dangerous city in the state.

Statewide, there are 3,181 crimes for each 100,00 people. In Tallahassee it’s 5,655.

Many of the 60,000 students who come to college in the State Capitol don’t know they’re moving to a county ranked #1 for per capita crime in the state 3 years running.

Elected in 2016, Sheriff Walt McNeil won on the platform of reducing crime.

Florida A& M has issued at least five crime alerts for students since January.

“I don’t stay on campus anymore so its not as bad. I wont be as afraid because I’m home rather than being on campus where stuff happens.,” said FAMU student, Ottisha Torres.

This year county crime has jumped 8%.

The increase hasn’t escaped students.

“Most of the girls they usually walk with other girls like in groups,” said FAMU student, Nicholas Brown.

“Even just going to get a doughnut at night, if you want to get coffee I would not go there alone,” said FSU student, Leslie Yi.

The Florida state University police department saw a 33% increase in crime over last year.

The department says the spike isn’t actually as alarming as may sound.

“When you’re dealing with small numbers just statistically those numbers will go up very rapidly,” said Deputy Chief James Russell with FSU Police Department.

FSU PD also says most campus crimes are minor, like theft.

“Other things can happen on campus as well. We don’t want them to think it can’t happen here. We need to be prepared for it, but being prepared makes us safer,” said Russell.

Both Universities have Blue Light stations for students to use in an emergency.

They also keep students up to date with text alerts.

Violent crime is down in Leon County over last year.

The county reported an almost 50% drop in murders and slight decreases in reported rapes and aggravated assaults.

FAMU, the Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office refused our interview requests.