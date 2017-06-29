Whistling Justice Laid to Rest

Know as the whistling justice, the life of former Supreme Court of Florida Justice Parker Lee McDonald was honored at Florida’s high court today. McDonald appointed to the high court in 1979 and served until 1994. McDonald is best know for his 1984 opinion that curtailed the dismissal of blacks from a jury simply because of race. The U-S high court adopted the same standard two years later. Current Chief Justice Jorge Labarga called McDonald a common man with uncommon intelligence.

“To people who knew him said he was somewhat consumed by the idea of justice, Justice not just of the rich, who could afford the best lawyers, but also the small town kid who never had a chance” says the Chief Justice.

McDonald was the 68th Justice appointed since statehood. The Justice also had a keen but subtle sense of humor. He died Saturday at the age of 93.