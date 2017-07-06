John Morgan Says No Run For Governor… Yet

John Morgan, the man behind the 2016 medical marijuana ballot says he’s flirting with the idea of running for Governor, but says now isn’t the time to announce.

Morgan is most famous for his Orlando-based Law Firm, Morgan and Morgan and spends a year on name recognition.

He says his fame in the state will allow him to come in late.

“I own race horses and when I go to the races usually you have to bet on the race before the race starts,” said Morgan. “But I’m going to have the advantage of letting the race take off, come all the way around and I don’t have to make a decision until the horses are all coming down the stretch.”

Morgan has a little under a year to decide whether to run or not, with the deadline to announce coming up next June.