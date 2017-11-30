Greyhound Ban Passed CRC Panel

After five years of trying to ban greyhound racing in the state legislature, voters may soon get to decide the fate of thousands of dogs. A panel of the Constitution Revision Commission today agreed to put the ban before voters in 2018. Sponsor Tom Lee says the revision effort won’t face the same obstacles that have thwarted lawmakers.

“Well the Legislature has different pressures than the Constitutional Revision Commission has. The Constitutional Revision Commission isn’t reliant upon special interest money to get reelected. They’re more free to vote their conscience and less encumbered by the deep pockets of some of these industries that have locked this bill down in the last few years” say Lee.

The ban would phase racing out over a three year period. An estimate eight thousand dogs are currently being bred or racing in the state. In a statement, Jack Cory from the Florida Greyhound Association says “if this proposal were passed it would result in the largest expansion of gambling in Florida’s history…it would convert all of Florida’s dog tracks into mini-casinos, which was amended on to this very bad proposal today.