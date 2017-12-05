First Call for Latvala Resignation

State Senator Jack Latvala says he’d rather fight than quit over allegations of sexual harassment. The Clearwater Senator has fought back against a lone accuser over claims he touched her improperly. Now, State Senator Travis Hutson has become the first Senate colleague to call for his resignation.

“And I don’t know if he is guilty of this or not. That’s between him and her. But attacking his accuser publicly, releasing text messages, I mean he is coming after this entire political process. I feel like he is trying to burn it all to the ground. I really do. And I think it’s only going to get worse for everyone involved, and I think the best thing would be a resignation from Senator Latvala” says Hutson..

Latvala has repeatedly said he is not guilty and is still a candidate for Governor, although he’s acknowledged the investigation has sidetracked his efforts, He says with the campaign all but gone he has only his name and reputation for which to fight.