CRC Gearing Up For Vote on Marsy’s Law in January

The Constitutional Revision Commission will consider a amendment, which would place victims rights in the state constitution. The proposal known as Marsy’s law, was named after a UC Santa Barbara student who was murdered in 1983. Seven other states have approved various measures. Many of the proposed rights are already backed by Florida case law. Supporters argue including them in the constitution will give them more legal weight. Jacksonville resident Mike Liles became an advocate after his wife was murdered this March. He says the strain of court hearings and upcoming depositions have been a struggle for his family.

“I had to sit quietly the other day, I’d say about 8 weeks ago, and listen to them assign the next hearing on August 22nd , which was to have been my 42nd wedding anniversary. I would have preferred to not have a hearing or have to see the monster that murdered my wife on the day that I should have been celebrating my 42nd anniversary and I didn’t have way to know how to stop that from happening,” said Liles.

Defense attorneys worry the law could result in more wrongful convictions, because it allows victims to refuse depositions. The proposal wont come to its first vote until January.