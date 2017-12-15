New App Release to Help Floridians Navigate the Legal System

A recent survey of civil cases in Miami-Dade County found 3 out of 5 people were representing themselves.

Florida’s Supreme Courts’ Commission on Access to Civil Justice has a new app to help those representing themselves navigate through the legal process.

The Florida Court Help App provides easy access to family forms, legal resources and helps steer people in the right direction to find assistance.

Former Florida Bar President Greg Coleman says the app is the commissions first step in addressing the problem.

“This is a very very important part of access to civil justice. We know there’s a need and we know there has to be an easier path and with Florida Courts Help the app we think we’re going to begin solving the problem” says Coleman.

The app is available for free on both Apple and Android devices.