Grand Jury Confirms Alcohol Poisoning as Cause of Death in FSU Pledge Case, No Indictments Sought As of Yet

After two days of listening to testimony from more than 50 individuals a Grand Jury in the State Capitol has completed its investigation into the death of 20-year-old Pi Kappa Phi pledge Andrew Coffey.

The more than 10 page long presentment filed by the the grand jury doesn’t call for any indictments. State Attorney Jack Campbell confirmed Coffey died of alcohol poisoning. No other drugs were found in his system.

Campbell says the presentment calls for the State Attorney’s Office to continue the investigation, meaning the case is far from settled.

“We’re going to continue the investigation and then based on the charges either our office will file information if we believe it to be appropriate or another grand jury will be coming in in January and once again we can ask that grand jury if it wants to continue, but there is still outstanding forensic evidence that’s being reviewed and we will base all charges based on the evidence we review,” said Campbell.

The specifics of what the grand jury discovered throughout the investigation won’t be known until the presentment is made public Wednesday morning.