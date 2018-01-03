Florida Snow Day Shuts Down Major Sections of I-10

As the State Capitol awoke Wednesday morning residents were greeted by winter wonderland….snow on the ground and falling.

The snow fall ended about as quickly as it began, lasting less than an hour. When all was said and done, Floridians got a taste of the headache that comes along with true winter weather.

As commuters cracked open their frozen doors and defrosted their frozen windshields, they were greeted with road closures on I-10 spanning roughly 75 miles east, all the way to Live Oak.

“The road way conditions are very icy, especially over the overpasses. So we’re asking motorists to stay off the roads if at all possible. Do not come out driving if you do not need to be out here driving,” said Captain Jeffery Bissainthe with the Florida Highway Patrol.

News of winter weather road closures in the sunshine state came as a shock to travelers, mnany of whom were escaping snowy conditions in the North.

Ray Beaulieu says he wasn’t expecting anything like this on way back to Okeechobee after a visit in Oklahoma.

“I sure didn’t and it was three days of hell in Oklahoma because they didn’t know how to drive in it either,” said Beaulieu.

As news broke to eastbound travelers, some like Bill Watson and his wife Pat busted out their paper maps, looking for a new route.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to go with this,” Bill joked.

The two were traveling to Orlando from their hometown in Illinois.

Others had to to come up with a new plan on the fly.

“Oh yeah I’ve got to have surgery done in the end so I have to go all the way to Jacksonville to do it,” said Panama City resident John Darrenbacher.

The closures only caused about 30 minutes extra travel time between Tallahassee and Jacksonville.

Public schools in Tallahassee also closed their doors due to the winter weather. FSU and FAMU also gave staff the day off.

The last time snow fell in the Capitol was 1989.