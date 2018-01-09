Lawmakers React to Flores-Braynon Affair

It didn’t take long for scandal to erupt in the Legislative session.

Two powerful Senators admitted to having an affair after a video of one entering the others condo was leaked.

News of the affair painted an awkward tone on the first day of session.

Two desks sat empty in the Senate Chamber on Tuesday.

Both belonged to Senators who resigned after sexual misconduct.

Addressing the Legislature, Senate President Joe Negron made it clear dealing with sexual harassment in the Legislature was one of his top priorities.

“The Florida Senate has zero tolerance for sexual harassment,” said Negron.

Many female legislators wore black on the floor in solidarity with victims.

But all eyes were on Senator Anitere Flores and Senate Minority Leader Oscar Braynon.

A video released by an unknown source, claimed to show Flores entering Braynon’s condo and leaving the next morning.

Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran had harsh words when asked if he had concerns over the two lawmakers being secretly video taped.

“No, the problem is people with reprehensible behavior. Always will be, always will be,” said Corcoran.

Within hours the two issued this joint statement, “Our longtime friendship evolved to a level that we deeply regret. We have sought the forgiveness of our families, and also seek the forgiveness of our constituents and God.”

Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto says the two responded appropriately.

“They have issued a statement taking responsibility for their actions and asking their families for forgiveness,” said Benacquisto.

No one is calling for the two to resign… yet.

Lawmakers say they’re committed to not allowing the scandal to interfere with the Legislative process.

“We’re also going to make sure that everybody in this building and that works in this process is going to be protected at the same time,” said Senator Lauren Book, who is sponsoring Legislation to establish a task force for sexual harassment prevention.