Trump Administration Takes Florida Out of Consideration for Off Shore Drilling

The Trump administration has announced it’s removing Florida coasts from consideration for off shore oil drilling.

The announcement comes after Governor Rick Scott met with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke this afternoon.

Last week, Zinke announced plans for 47 potential leases across the country, including one on Florida’s coast off the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Scott, who is expected to run for Senate came out in strong opposition to the plan.

Zinke says Scott was the deciding factor in taking Florida from consideration.

“Some of the Gulf areas, particularly Louisiana are working coasts, very much different than a recreation-centric coast that’s in Florida. I think the President has tasked me to make sure that we identify the differences and again work with the state to make sure that we have a right course,” said Zinke.

“I think it’s very important to continue our efforts to take care of our environment,” said Scott. “I want to also thank the Trump administration for their commitment to make sure that we have the funding for Lake Okeechobee so that we can finish repairing the dike so we can continue to make sure that this is the state that people want to continue to travel to, they want to live in because we have the most pristine environment in the world.”

Still on the books are plans for drilling off the Gulf Coast of Alabama, just roughly 20 miles from Pensacola.