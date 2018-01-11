Opening the Door to Closed Door Meetings?

Legislation approved by a Senate Committee today allows local elected officials to have one on one conversations as long as they don’t agree to something that will later come before them. That’s already the case law, but Sponsor Dennis Baxley says his bill will give officials confidence they aren’t violating the law by clarifying what courts have already decided,

Sot: Sen. Dennis Baxley

R-Ocala

“they’re afraid to have dinner at the same place together. They’re afraid to go to a social event together. That’s inappropriate and dysfunctional, and it needs a level of common sense and I think this bill applies it.”

The bill has been opposed by the First Amendment Foundation in the past because it could open the door to conducting government behind closed doors.