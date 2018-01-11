Red Light Camera Ban Up for A House Vote Friday

In 2016 there were 688 red light cameras in use across the state. The devices are designed to make intersections safer, but lawmakers looking to end the use of red light cameras say they actually cause more accidents than they prevent.

A video compilation, released by the state’s biggest red light camera provider, shows red light offenders around Florida.

The company’s message… cameras at the intersections could prevent some of the horrific crashes.

The video was released ahead of a major vote in the Florida House, which bans the cameras throughout the state. Co-sponsor Dane Eagle says the implementation of red light cameras has actually increased accidents by 9%.

“When you’ve got the camera up there distracting them, their eyes are off the road they’re worried about other things,” said Eagle.

Opponents say that while red light cameras may result in more minor crashes, on average they’ve lowered red light running by 5%.

“That car doesn’t go into the intersection, where then you’re talking about a potential catastrophic car accident,” said Representative Jared Moskowitz.

Florida and local governments take in more than $150 million each year from red light runners.

The idea of losing that much cash has kept the legislation from moving in the Senate.

“This bill has been a genesis of dollars, money. So we’ve got to be willing to bite the bullet,” said State Senator Travis Hutson.

At the heart of the argument is the sentiment that local municipalities should have the final say in using the cameras.

“If a local municipality wants it for safety for their municipality they should be the ones who make the decision,” said Representative Lori Berman.

Supporters of banning the cameras argue cities and counties have used the cameras as a crutch.

“If cities and counties need to raise taxes then they should do that and face the voters, not do it through red light camera tickets,” said Eagle.

According to a survey of local governments that have red light camera programs, nearly half of the revenue generated by tickets went towards paying camera vendors.

The bill is expected to be passed by the House of Representatives Friday.

If the ban becomes law, local governments would have until 2021 to stop using the cameras.