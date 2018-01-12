Sanctuary City Bill Passed in the Shadow of Trump’s Immigration Comments

The Florida House of Representatives today passed Legislation requiring Florida cities to follow federal immigration law or face consequences.

Immigration activists lined the pathway to the House floor before the debate on the controversial bill.

It would impose fines of up to $5,000 a day on local governments that refuse to cooperate with immigration detainers.

“[To] force authorities, local governments to work as immigration customs enforcement,” said Julio Calderon with the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

The vote comes in the shadow of anti-immigration comments made by president Donald Trump towards Haiti and African countries.

“He made remarks that should offend everyone in this room,” said Representative Sean Shaw, while in debate.

Surrounded by House Democrats, Representative Al Jacquet made an impassioned plea for Republicans to consider possible unintended consequences.

“Racial profiling is real,” Jacquet said. “Some of us don’t believe it is because we don’t experience it.”

Republicans maintained the issue at hand comes down to making sure local governments follow the law.

“If government officials and by extension, local government bodies such as a city council is permitted to pick and choose the laws they intend to follow and abide by, our entire system of government crumbles around our feet,” said Representative Ross Spano.

Democrats, also believe the Legislation violates the U. S. Constitution.

“I don’t see any court in this state or in this country upholding this piece of legislation. So in my opinion I think this is just all show,” said Jaqcuet.

Jacquet reassured the Haitians living in Florida they would be alright. Speaking directly to the community in Haitian.

With a vote of 71 in favor and 35 in opposition down party lines the House approved the legislation.

The bill has been passed the House before, but the Senate has never given it a hearing.

Similar Legislation passed in Texas, but was ruled unconstitutional by a federal court.

The sponsor of Florida’s bill anticipates legal challenges if it becomes law.