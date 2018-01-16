Air BNB Seeks Less Regulation

Cities and counties would lose their ability to regulate vacation rentals by homeowners. The legislation wold preempt all jurisdiction to the state. Sate Senator Greg Steube calls the current regulatory scheme a patchwork.

“Article One, Section Two, basic rights. You have an inalienable right to private property and the use of property and I believe that’s being infringed on by local governments as to how they treat vacation rentals. Some jurisdictions can give you a twenty thousand dollar a day fine. And I think to have a uniform policy for the state, just like we do for hotels and motels makes more sense” says Steube.

Local governments would still be able to control zoning decisions. In some areas, corporate owners have gutted single family homes and turned them into mini hotels, which is why local governments are fighting the change.