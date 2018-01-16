Lawmakers Announce ADA Education Campaign

Lawmakers announced the roll out an education campaign to help Florida businesses come into compliance with the American disabilities act.

Representative Tom Leek passed legislation last session to help businesses avoid “drive by lawsuits” caused by being out of compliance.

The law helps businesses access recourses to find out what they’re doing wrong and come up with a plan to come into compliance. They’ll be shielded from lawsuits as long as their working to get up to code.

“It requires businesses who want to be compliant to come into compliance and if you don’t come into compliance than the lawsuits are going to be as effective against you as they were yesterday, but if you do come into compliance then you’re going to get the protection from this bill,” said Leek. “So the measure of success is we’re going to have to look five years down the road and see if we have curtailed the frivolous lawsuits.”

Business owners can go to floridabuilding.org to find out more about the program.