New Criminal Justice Report Takes Aim at Influencing Florida

Criminal Justice Advocates are applauding the release of a new report looking into criminal justice reform, in hopes it will help pass Legislation in Florida.

The report was published by the Academy for Justice. It includes findings from 120 top criminal justice scholars throughout the country.

Unlike most scholarly articles, it’s written in lameness terms and provides policy suggestions to fix the wide variety of issues explored in the report.

Vikrant Reddy with the Charles Koch Institute says Florida is a key state for reform, not only because of its size, but because of its conservative demographics.

“They say things like, ‘Gosh well if tough on crime Florida can do this, we can do it too.’ That’s why for so many people in the advocacy community, Florida is the great white whale,” said Reddy. “You want to reach Florida. You want to see change in Florida, because it make such a big difference in the way people across the country talk about the issue.”

You can find the report at acadamyforjustice.org