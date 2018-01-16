Rep. Sean Shaw Seeks AG Post

Tampa State Representative Sean Shaw today announced his run for Attorney General. He is the son of a former Supreme Court Chief Justice and made the announcement in front of the court. He criticized the current office holder, Pam Bondi, for doing little to help consumers, saying he would make consumers his focus if elected.

“We haven’t done much in that office. And I’m telling you this is a wonderful office, This is the best office to protect Floridians, that’s why I’m running for it. This is the best office that you can have to protect Floridians from anything. Fraud, elderly abuse, children from opioid abuse, that’s why I’m excited for this. We’re going to do something when I get to this office” says Shaw.

One other Democrat is in the race, and there are at least three credible Republicans running as well.