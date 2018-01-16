Reuniting Shelter Pets

Florida’s animal shelters say more than a thousand pets didn’t end up back home after Hurricane Irma. New legislation would standardize the shelter’s requirements to try and locate their owner, including notifying newspapers and posting pictures. Sponsor Janet Cruz says storms complicate the return process.

“Many of these shelters in Florida already utilize these reasonable policies and procedures , but with hurricanes and wildfires, pets don’t recognize county lines on the map. So we need to streamline the policies to ensure that pet owners are afforded the opportunity to quickly and reliably reclaim their lost pets” says Cruz.

The shelters would be required to post any identifying marks or identification of the animals within 48 hours of them being received.