FDLE Putting Cold Cases on the Web in Hopes of Finding Answers

A new website developed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking to help law enforcement solve cold cases.

The have been 16,000 unsolved murders in the state since 1990.

The website currently hosts more than 420 cases from 29 agencies across the state. Senator Aaron Bean say the hope is by consolidating the cases in a central location, citizens who may have information on cases may come forward.

“Every case has a story, a face and it’s heart breaking, but maybe somebody knows. Maybe somebody knows facts of the case. They can send a tip. They can send an anonymous tip directly to the lead investigator of that agency,” said Senator Aaron Bean.

Currently only unsolved murders are hosted on the site, but eventually it could expand to other cold cases like missing persons.

You can access the site here