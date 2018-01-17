Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Mark Twain
    "Thousands of geniuses live and die undiscovered - either by themselves or by others."
  • Winston Churchill
    "The price of greatness is responsibility."
  • Martin Luther King, Jr.
    "We are not makers of history. We are made by history."
  • Maya Angelou
    "If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded."

FDLE Putting Cold Cases on the Web in Hopes of Finding Answers

January 17th, 2018 by Jake Stofan
A new website developed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking to help law enforcement solve cold cases.
The have been 16,000 unsolved murders in the state since 1990.
The website currently hosts more than 420 cases from 29 agencies across the state. Senator Aaron Bean say the hope is by consolidating the cases in a central location, citizens who may have information on cases may come forward.
“Every case has a story, a face and it’s heart breaking, but maybe somebody knows. Maybe somebody knows facts of the case. They can send a tip. They can send an anonymous tip directly to the lead investigator of that agency,” said Senator Aaron Bean.
Currently only unsolved murders are hosted on the site, but eventually it could expand to other cold cases like missing persons.
You can access the site here.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com