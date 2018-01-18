Welcome to

Scott Supports Tougher Texting Law

January 18th, 2018 by Mike Vasilinda

Governor Rick Scott, who rarely voices an opinion on pending legislation, today came out in support of making texting while driving a primary offense. The legislation would allow police to stop motorists without first observing some other violation.

“I haven’t seen the bill, but I clearly think that we ought to look at doing something like that, You know, you see too many accidents were people are distracted, so no one should be texting and driving” Scott told reporters.

Anti texting advocates have fought for tougher texting laws for at least the last four years. Lat month, the House Speaker, who had previously blocked the change, said statistics show the danger and he is now supporting primary enforcement.

