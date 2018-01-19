Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Lewis Mumford
    "A certain amount of opposition is a great help to a man. Kites rise against, not with, the wind."
  • Khalil Gibran
    "There are those who give with joy, and that joy is their reward."
  • Mark Twain
    "Thousands of geniuses live and die undiscovered - either by themselves or by others."
  • Winston Churchill
    "The price of greatness is responsibility."

Gubernatorial Hopeful Andrew Gillum Wants to Raise the State Cooperate Tax

January 19th, 2018 by Jake Stofan
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate and current Tallahssee Mayor, Andrew Gillum says if he’s elected, he would increase the cooperate tax rate.
He announced his plan this morning. It would raise the cooperate tax 2.25%. He says it would generate $1 billion a year for the state, which he would use to fund education. He says he would raise teacher’s starting salaries to $50,000 a year and rebuild public schools.
Gillum says cooperation can afford the tax hike, considering they’ll save a combined $6.2 billion under President Donald Trump’s new tax plan.
“Take a portion of the Trump cooperate give away and invest it where it should have gone in the first place,” said Gillum. “My plan will keep the state cooperate tax low yes, but it will grow our economy from the middle class out by investing in our future and the critical elements that will ensure a strong future for the state of Florida.”
The state of Florida didn’t have a cooperate income tax until 1971. The last time it was adjusted was under Governor Bob Graham in 1984.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com