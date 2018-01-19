Gubernatorial Hopeful Andrew Gillum Wants to Raise the State Cooperate Tax

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate and current Tallahssee Mayor, Andrew Gillum says if he’s elected, he would increase the cooperate tax rate.

He announced his plan this morning. It would raise the cooperate tax 2.25%. He says it would generate $1 billion a year for the state, which he would use to fund education. He says he would raise teacher’s starting salaries to $50,000 a year and rebuild public schools.

Gillum says cooperation can afford the tax hike, considering they’ll save a combined $6.2 billion under President Donald Trump’s new tax plan.

“Take a portion of the Trump cooperate give away and invest it where it should have gone in the first place,” said Gillum. “My plan will keep the state cooperate tax low yes, but it will grow our economy from the middle class out by investing in our future and the critical elements that will ensure a strong future for the state of Florida.”

The state of Florida didn’t have a cooperate income tax until 1971. The last time it was adjusted was under Governor Bob Graham in 1984.