Democrat Women want “the Whole Damn Dollar”

Female Democrats in the state legislature say the next logical extension of the #me too campaign is to pay women equally for the same job. They argue they earn between 75 and 85 cents for every dollar a man makes for the same duties. State Senator Linda Stewart is the Senate sponsor of the equal pay legislation.

“If you truly value women and the work they do, the rights they have earned, and the respect they are owed, than hear, then pass this bill” says Steward.

House Minority Leader janet Cruz says women want fairness in all aspects of their lives.

“I think it’s part of the movement, you know a movement to treat women with respect, whether it be in fair pay equity, pay equity, or whether it be in respect equity.”

The legislation is yet to get a hearing by mostly Republican men in charge of the state legislature.