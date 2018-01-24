Daylight Saving All the Time Clears Another Committee

In the last two days committees in the House and Senate at the State Capitol have approved legislation that would move the state to daylight saving time all year round and make the western panhandle pat of the eastern time zone. The latest approval came this morning, when Sponsor Heather Fitzenhagen told committee members the change would be good for the tourism industry.

“Committee members, this is the first great step to putting more sunshine in our lives in Florida. We are the sunshine state. I think its going to improve the health and wellness across the board. If you think it about it a moment, how many times have you gotten home from work in the wintertime and you would live to go throw the football, maybe drop a line in, or go out to dinner with your spouse. This will give people more quality time, the time when its nicest in Florida” says Fitzenhagen.

If lawmakers and the Governor eventually agree, Congress and the US Department of Transportation would still have to approve the change.