Florida Dems Feel Ignored on Education

House Democrats are complaining their education legislation is being ignored by House Republicans.

Gathering outside the House chamber, the Democrats highlighted proposals to raise teacher pay and lower the requirements for Bright Futures so more students could qualify. Neither bill has been scheduled for a hearing.

“We just don’t want to sit on the back row and be spectators, because that’s not what our constituents have voted us in office to do. They voted us in office to come here, to work together and not play politics. Especially when it comes to our children,” said Representative Shervin Jones.

Democrats say Legislation moving forward in the House favors privately owned charter schools over traditional public schools.