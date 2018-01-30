Immigration Battleground

A Senate Committee today postponed a vote on ending sanctuary cities in Florida, but a television spot by House Speaker richard Corcoran is causing a divide. Republican House members love it and support the Speakers Call for an end to Sanctuary cities in Florida. State Rep. Jay Fant has supported the legislation since its inception.

“We’ve moved it three years in the House Mike, and the groundswell to solve this issue Sanctuary City issue is pervasive throughout the state and for the Senate to have sat on this bill that long is unacceptable.”

But Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a Democratic candidate for Governor calls the ad and Corcoran divisive and racist.

“There is no good reason of sit to move any further beyond its current point. It is an extraordinarily bad piece of public policy, It will not keep this community or this state any safer” Gillum told a news conference.

The Sanctuary Cities legislation is a top priority of the House Speaker as he prepares for a possible Gubernatorial bids and it is expected to be a bargaining chip in legislative negotiations at the end of the session.