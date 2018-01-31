Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Clarence Day
    "We must make the best of those ills which cannot be avoided."
  • Richard Whately
    "A man who gives his children habits of industry provides for them better than by giving them fortune."
  • Jean Paul
    "Music is moonlight in the gloomy night of life."
  • Mahatma Gandhi
    "Peace is its own reward."

Immigration Debate Continues

January 31st, 2018 by Mike Vasilinda

House Speaker and likely Gubernatorial candidate Richard Corcoran is standing by a hard hitting TV spot depicting a young woman being killed by an illegal immigrant. The spot prompted Tallahassee Mayor Andrew to criticize the speaker. Now the two have agreed to a debate on sanctuary cities, even though they are from different party’s and neither has won their party’s nomination.
“In that commercial, we say this: was a illegal immigrant allowed back into America and given hide out status in a city? The answer is unenviably yes. As a result of that, was a young, beautiful girl killed? The answer is inequitably yes. If that’s true, than what Andrew gillum ought to do is say if those two things are yes which are unenviably true , than how do we fix it? Lets fix it so it never happens again” Corcoran told us.

Both Corcoran and Gillum are considered underdogs, if Corcoran runs for governor. A debate would likely boost both among their party’s primary electorate.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com