State Lawmakers Reestablish Veteran’s Caucus

February 1st, 2018 by Jake Stofan

A team of 16 lawmakers have reestablished a Veteran’s Caucus in the state Legislature.

The group made up of former military men and women turned politicians announced its creation Thursday afternoon. The caucus also announced a list of 22 bills it’s supporting. All of the proposals seek to benefit veterans in the state. Vice chair of the caucus, Representative Danny Burgess says the group of lawmakers will work to create bi-partisan support for the Legislation.

 

“The Legislative process can be challenging for the best of initiates, but I think the best way to sum up what we’re going to fight for as veterans in the Veteran’s Caucus is we’re going to fight to raise awareness on the these important issues,” said Burgess.

All five branches of the military are represented in the newly formed caucus.

