Red Light Cameras Challenged at Supreme Court of Florida

February 7th, 2018 by Mike Vasilinda

A challenge to the constitutionality of red light cameras was heard today by a skeptical Florida Supreme Court. Justices questioned the claims of a south Florida man who was ticketed for illegally making a right turn on red. His lawyer, Steven Rosenthal argued during the appeal of the 158 dollar ticket that too much discretion over who got ticketed was given to the camera vendor and not law enforcement.

“In this case, three thousand a month of the case are not reviewed by an officer, so there is no probable cause determination” Rosenthal told justices.

State lawmakers are also looking at the cameras. Legislation to ban them has cleared the state House, but has not been heard in the Florida Senate.

