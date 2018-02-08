Lawmakers Want to Ban Conversion Therapy in Florida

Conversion therapy is a controversial practice which attempts to make LGBTQ individuals straight.

Lawmakers are proposing legislation that would ban state certified licensed mental health professionals from using the therapy on minors. Sponsors say conversion therapy has been discredited by most mental health organizations for being ineffective and causing mental and sometimes physical harm to those who it is used on.

Jose Vega was underwent the therapy for five years. He says it caused him to become depressed and even contemplate suicide.

“I mustered everything that I could to continue to fight and to move forward. I worked hard to dispel everything that was instilled in me for almost six years. Today I share my story that I import the dangers of conversion therapy,” said Vega. “This practice is life altering. It shattered, it almost shattered my life.”

The practice has already been banned in 9 states and also in 15 municipalities in Florida.