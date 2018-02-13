Survivors of Violent Crime Rally at the State Capitol

Two hundred victims of crime gathered in the state capitol Tuesday, holding rally in support of stronger victims services in the state.

Many of those at the event lost a loved one to violent crime. Holding candles, they spoke the names of their lost friends and family.

Darlene Farrah lost her daughter Shelby in 2013, when a gunman robbed the Metro PCS store she was working at and shot her four times. She says she’s had to cope with the tragedy without any help.

“This is my family now. This is what helps me through it. Not counseling. There was no funding for counseling or anything,” said Farrah. “You know, and all we can do is be there for each other. It’’s awful you know?”

Victims are asking the state to fund trauma recovery centers, to help victims in the aftermath of violent crime.