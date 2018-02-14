Welcome to

Help for the Flu

February 14th, 2018 by Mike Vasilinda

Here’s something you doctor may not like, but you might. Legislation at the State Capitol would allow pharmacists to conduct simple tests to see if you have the flu and then administer medicine to ease symptoms. Dr. Cary Pigman, a co-sponsor, says it could speed up recovery because you won’t have to wait to see your doctor or spend hours in the emergency room.

“What this  bill tries to achieve is to take the walking wounded, the people who are otherwise healthy but are ill and would like to get seen straight away. We would allow them to go to a pharmacy and get tested and if positive, be treated. Both for Strep, which would be antibiotics and if flu, with a anti viral agent” says Pigman.

Not surprisingly, the Florida Medical Association is opposing the legislation.

