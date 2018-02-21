Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Students Arrive in Tallahassee

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were bused into the state Capitol Tuesday evening in preparation for their rally to ban assault weapons.

Hundreds of students joined by State Legislators gathered outside Leon High School in anticipation of roughly 100 students from the South Florida high school to arrive.

“We’re just here to show as much love and support as we can,” said Leon High School Senior, Kellen Long.

They’re joined the fight for a ban on assault weapons in the state.

Tanzil Philip, a sophomore at Stoneman Douglas said, “Our Message is very simple and it’s ‘never again’.”

Earlier in the day the House rejected a move to hear Legislation that would have banned the weapons, with 71 members voting against.

It brought Stoneman Douglas junior, Sheryl Acquaroli to tears.

“It’s too much. Those are 70 murderers,” said Acquaroli.

At the governors round table with law enforcement, education leaders and mental health experts there was no mention of Banning assault weapons.

When asked if he would consider a ban the Governor repeatedly said, “All options are on the table.”

For now it seems the Governor’s focus is on preventing the mentally ill from obtaining fire arms and increasing communication between law enforcement, mental health professionals and schools.

“Can you measure it to make sure it happens. I mean in business that’s what you have to do, you have to measure constantly what you’re doing,” said Governor Scott. “So as I try to think through these proposals, is it going to change something. Is it really going to move the needle and make something happen.”

But for many students who experienced the terror of last weeks shooting, it’s not enough.

There’s going to an empty space in peoples lives and it’s going to be there fault, because they could have done something today,” said Acquaroli.

The Governor says a proposal will be ready by Friday, leaving two weeks in the Legislative session to move it through both chambers.

The students will meet with lawmakers throughout the morning, prior to the noon press conference.