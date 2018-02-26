More than 1,000 Rally at the State Capitol, Again Calling for Assault Weapons Ban

Bussed in from 15 cities around the state,1,000 protesters arrived at the state Capitol to advocate for stricter guns laws and a ban on assault weapons.

The group is as diverse as the areas they represent. Grace Gale is just 17-years-old.

“For me it’s not just about gun control, which is really important to me, but it’s also about getting involved in the civic process,” said Gale.

Former teachers, law enforcement and even NRA members are joining the call for action.

“A true hunter doesn’t shoot a gun that’s either semi or automatic,” said former NRA member Ira Friedman.

Led by Gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine the group marched up the Capitol steps through the rain.

“We want them to ban those assault rifles in Florida,” said Levine.

Protesters pushed on through the rain, even saying it was the tears of the victims and the frustrated activists pushing for reform.

“These are the tears. Let it rain all over us,” said Representative Janet Cruz.

Activists were joined by survivors of the Parkland shooting, like Bela Urbina. She says republicans plan for reform doesn’t go far enough.

“We don’t want these military weapons on the street. Like my friend said, they’re not civilian weapons, they’re militarized weapons,” said Urbina.

This is the second mass rally in two weeks, Levine says their persistence will hopefully translate into policy.

“I always say listen to the customer, well the customers are coming up here today,” said Levine.

Protesters are also calling to raise the age to purchase a gun to 25 and for mandatory universal background checks.

Protesters also stand in opposition to Republican’s proposal to train certain teachers and allow them to carry guns in the classroom.