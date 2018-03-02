Students Seek Building Replacement where 17 Died

Barrington McFarley, the former student body president at Marjorie Stoneman Douglass High School was in the State Capitol today, pleading for the state to spend 30 million dollars to tear down the building where 17 people were murdered.

“We can’t expect students to go back in that building, and look at the spots where their dead classmates were. Video’s they’ve seen over and over. Tragedies repeated in their dreams time and time again. We need the funding.”

The funding remains up in the air as lawmakers negotiate the budget. A final version of the spending plan has to be done by next Tuesday if lawmakers are to go home on time.