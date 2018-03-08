Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

MSD Strong License Plate

March 8th, 2018 by Mike Vasilinda

Minutes after massive gun safety legislation passed Wednesday night in the state Capitol, the lone lawmaker who attended Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High amendment a speciality license plate bill headed for the Senate. It creates a plate to honor the school.

“You know, what better to potentially bring some money into the system and honor the high school  by creating an MSD Strong license plate. So, those people who want to bring more money into the system state wide for school hardening, they should go bu that license plate” says Moskowitz.

The plate could take a year or longer to hit the streets, How much it raises depends on how many decide to purchase it.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com