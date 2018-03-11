Lawmakers Close Out 2018 Session

Lawmakers have officially ended their annual business in the State Capitol, bringing the 2018 session to a close late this afternoon.

The Senate President, Speaker of the House and Governor touted the accomplishments of the Legislature, including expansions to Bright Futures, increased spending on education and passing the school safety Legislation drafted in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

This is Governor Rick Scott’s last session before he leaves office.

“We had an incredible session, but probably the most important thing we did this year is we listened to the families of Parkland. In a very short period of time we came together and passed historic legislation to make our schools safer. To make sure that we had more mental health counselors. To make sure that those struggling with mental illness, or those threatening others or themselves to do harm no longer have access to a gun.,” said Scott.

The budget for this year came out to $88.7 billion. $400 million of which is dedicated to improving school safety.